PARIS, March 11 France is increasing its West
African Barkhane counter-insurgency force to support regional
forces fighting Boko Haram, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian
said on Wednesday.
"We will slightly increase the numbers on Barkhane to give us
the means to support and accompany the tensions that are taking
place around Lake Chad," he said, without giving details.
Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Benin have mobilised forces this
year to help Nigeria defeat Boko Haram after it seized large
amounts of territory and staged cross-border attacks.
France already has about 3,000 troops, excluding special
forces, spanning from Mauritania in the West to southern Libya
in the East tasked with hunting down al Qaeda-linked groups.
(Reporting Marine Pennetier and John Irish)