ABUJA Oct 7 Nigeria's anti-corruption agency
said it has arrested three former state governors on allegations
of abuse of office and fraud totalling 101 billion naira ($615
million).
State governors are among the most powerful politicians in
Nigeria, wielding influence over national policy and in some
cases controlling budgets larger than small African nations.
International agencies often rate Nigeria as one of the most
corrupt countries in the world and corruption is cited by
analysts as one of the biggest brakes on growth in sub-Saharan
Africa's second-largest economy.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it
arrested on Thursday former governors Gbenga Daniels of Ogun
State, Adebayo Ala-Akala of Oyo state and Aliyu Akwe Doma of
Nassarawa State on allegations of "abuse of office and fraud".
"Yes they have been arrested and they are being
interrogated," an EFCC spokesman told Reuters.
($1 = 164.200 Nigerian Nairas)
