ABUJA Oct 7 Nigeria's anti-corruption agency said it has arrested three former state governors on allegations of abuse of office and fraud totalling 101 billion naira ($615 million).

State governors are among the most powerful politicians in Nigeria, wielding influence over national policy and in some cases controlling budgets larger than small African nations.

International agencies often rate Nigeria as one of the most corrupt countries in the world and corruption is cited by analysts as one of the biggest brakes on growth in sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest economy.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it arrested on Thursday former governors Gbenga Daniels of Ogun State, Adebayo Ala-Akala of Oyo state and Aliyu Akwe Doma of Nassarawa State on allegations of "abuse of office and fraud".

"Yes they have been arrested and they are being interrogated," an EFCC spokesman told Reuters. ($1 = 164.200 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock)