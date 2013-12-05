* Some firms receiving cash while inquiries are pending
* Minister says she believes companies have been cleared
* Attempt to end subsidy provoked strikes and protests
* Fuel subsidies soaked up 20 percent of budget last year
By Joe Brock and Tim Cocks
ABUJA/LAGOS, Dec 5 Nigeria's drive to clean up a
gasoline subsidy scheme that soaks up a fifth of federal
spending is mired in confusion, with the government, anti-graft
investigators and fuel importers at odds over attempts to root
out massive fraud.
President Goodluck Jonathan has promised that importers will
be prosecuted if either of Nigeria's two anti-corruption bodies
finds evidence they are defrauding the scheme, the total cost of
which was 1 trillion naira ($6.3 billion) last year.
Yet some firms under investigation by anti-graft officials
are still receiving cash, even though Finance Minister Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala has said that only those whose subsidy claims are
proven legitimate will be paid. A parliamentary inquiry said
last year that it had found evidence of huge fraudulent payments
in the fuel subsidies, provoking a public outcry.
Under the scheme, importers apply to the government for
subsidy payments. If successful they buy gasoline on the
international market which is then sold in filling stations at
the heavily subsidised price of about 60 U.S. cents a litre.
Last year's inquiry by the lower house of parliament found
that dozens of importers had claimed up to $6.8 billion between
2009-11 for fuel that was never delivered or diverted to
neighbouring countries where prices are unregulated.
Subsidies were being claimed for almost twice as much
gasoline than Nigeria consumed, it reported. A separate
presidential inquiry produced similar findings.
Okonjo-Iweala has since tried to bring transparency to the
scheme by withholding payments for claims until they are
verified, and periodically publishing what Nigeria pays to fuel
importers. She acknowledged that some firms felt unfairly
treated but said they had to prove their claims genuine.
"Some people thought they were being witch hunted and the
government said: 'no, if you produce evidence to exonerate
yourself, you'll be cleared and can claim'," she told Reuters.
Yet late last month the finance ministry announced subsidy
payments to three importers that anti-graft officials are
investigating for fraud. While such payments don't break any
rules, they are contrary to the ministry's own policy of not
paying firms under suspicion.
Estimates show the gap between subsidy claims and likely
actual consumption is shrinking, but discrepancies remain.
Nigeria plans to import 3.5 million tonnes of gasoline in
the fourth quarter of this year from nearly 50 companies, up
from 30 used last year, say industry sources.
UK-based consultancy CITAC estimates Nigeria's gasoline
demand at 30,000 tonnes a day, or only 2.7 million a quarter,
and industry sources were unable to explain the discrepancy. The
petroleum regulator did not respond to a request for comment.
Buying more gasoline than the country needs from a large
number of small companies was partly what enabled fraud in
2009-2011.
THIRSTY ECONOMY
Nigeria is the biggest African importer of motor fuel even
though it is also the continent's top crude oil producer. This
is because its refineries, which are decrepit if they are
operating at all, meet only about a fifth of gasoline demand.
The subsidies which are supposed to protect Nigerians from
global market prices have become a huge drain on the economy,
consuming 20 percent of the 2012 federal budget.
Jonathan and Okonjo-Iweala tried to scrap them in January
2012 but a jump in pump prices to market rates provoked strikes
and protests. These forced the government to back down, although
it managed to raise the regulated fuel price by half.
Reuters has reviewed details of inquiries into importers
being conducted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission
(EFCC), an independent anti-corruption agency, and the police
Special Fraud Unit (SFU).
Attempts by Reuters to get to the bottom of payments under
the scheme led anti-graft officials, Okonjo-Iweala and importers
to contradict each other over who is under criminal
investigation and who has been cleared.
The firms that agreed to speak to Reuters all denied
wrongdoing. Some said they had been cleared, contradicting the
investigating authorities. Others declined to comment.
In an announcement published in newspapers on Nov. 26, the
finance ministry said it had approved subsidy payments totalling
5.5 billion naira to importers Pinnacle Contractor, Somerset
Energy Services and Top Oil & Gas.
EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren told Reuters in an email that
the anti-graft agency is investigating Pinnacle and Somerset. He
gave no details, but last year the presidential inquiry referred
Pinnacle to the EFCC over claims amounting to 8.7 billion naira
and Somerset over 2.7 billion of claims, in both cases for fuel
it suspected may not have been delivered.
Pinnacle told Reuters the transactions had been cleared by
the EFCC, contradicting what Uwujaren said, while Somerset did
not respond to repeated requests for comment.
CONFUSION OVER PROBES
The third company, Top Oil, is being investigated by the
police's SFU for suspected fraudulent transactions, two senior
police investigators told Reuters.
Top Oil said its transactions had been cleared as
non-fraudulent, but did not provide any proof.
Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters that to her knowledge the three
companies were not under investigation. She said by telephone
that she had received a letter from the SFU clearing Top Oil.
She did not respond to an emailed request to see that letter.
She added that she had had no communication from the
separate EFCC agency on the other firms.
"How I'm I supposed to know? I have nothing from the EFCC
saying that these people are being investigated ... I have
nothing from SFU saying they (Top Oil) have been investigated on
another charge," she said by telephone.
Reuters later tried to contact the EFCC to ask whether it
had communicated the Pinnacle and Somerset cases to the finance
ministry, but officials were not available for comment.
The finance ministry has tightened the scheme with 359
billion naira paid out so far this year, little more than a
third of the 2012 total. However, this reflects delayed payments
which may be made eventually as back pay.
DEBT OFFICE REQUEST
Reuters has also reviewed a letter from Nigeria's Debt
Management Office (DMO) requesting that the finance ministry
make subsidy payments to a number of importers.
In the letter dated Nov. 6, DMO chief Abraham Nwankwo asked
the ministry to pay firms including three that are subject to
criminal prosecution cases brought by the EFCC - Downstream
Energy, Fargo Petroleum and Ontario Oil & Gas - with total
claims of 4.3 billion naira between them.
He gave as a reason in the letter that the police SFU was
not investigating them, making no mention of the EFCC. Fargo
declined to comment. Ontario did not respond to requests for
comment. Downstream could not be contacted for comment.
Nwankwo told Reuters that the firms in the letter were
either not being investigated by the SFU or had been cleared.
"We have no communication from EFCC that they are
investigating any oil marketers based on the report," he said,
adding that he had requested a list from the agency. He also
noted that the three firms had not been paid.
The EFCC did not respond to a request for further comment.
The police declared Fargo director Seun Ogunbambo a wanted
man on Nov. 27 in a criminal case brought by the EFCC, which
accused Fargo of fraudulently claiming 976 million naira.
"We went to immigration to put him on a watch list," SFU
lead investigator Martin Nwogoh told Reuters in Lagos.
Ogunbambo was not available for comment and it was not
possible to track down his lawyer.
A senior police source said the SFU was investigating
potentially fraudulent subsidy claims by another company, Imad
Oil and Gas, which has been given a licence to import gasoline
in the fourth quarter, according to an unpublished allocation
list reviewed by Reuters. Imad said it has been cleared of all
wrongdoing, contradicting the police.
($1 = 158.65 naira)
