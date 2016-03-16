(Adds quote, details)

By Julia Payne

ABUJA, March 16 Nigeria's state oil company on Wednesday challenged official allegations that it had failed to remit 3.2 trillion naira ($16 billion) in revenues to the government in 2014 and said it only owed $1.64 billion.

The auditor-general made the allegations in a report two days ago. President Muhammadu Buhari won office last May in Africa's biggest oil-producing nation, promising to end the corruption and mismanagement that has stunted the continent's biggest economy.

Under the constitution, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) must hand over its oil revenue - which makes up about 70 percent of total income - and money is then paid back based on a budget approved by parliament.

The latest figures on OPEC's website state that Nigeria's oil exports are worth around $77 billion a year.

However, the act establishing the state oil company allows it to cover costs before remitting funds to the government.

"The declaration by the AuGF (Auditor General of the Federation) may have been borne out of misunderstanding of how revenues from crude oil and gas sales are remitted into the Federation Account," said NNPC Chief Financial Officer Isiaka Abdulrazaq in a statement.

"NNPC wishes to state in strong terms that the AuGF's declaration is erroneous," he said, adding that the auditor-general had failed to account for costs including a fuel subsidy, pipeline vandalism and maintenance.

"Consequently, the figure owed to the Federation Account as at January 2015 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting report was N326,142,137,205.79 ($1.64 billion)...and not the N3.23 trillion alleged by the AuGF," he said.

In 2014, the then central bank governor, Lamido Sanusi, was suspended after accusing the NNPC of failing to pay $20 billion into government accounts between January 2012 and July 2013.

Buhari, who sacked senior NNPC managers just weeks after his inauguration, has approved splitting the company into upstream, downstream, gas power marketing, refinery groups, and ventures divisions in a bid to improve transparency. ($1 = 199.0000 naira) (Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)