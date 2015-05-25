Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Lagos May 25 Abu Dhabi-listed telecommunications company Etisalat said on Monday its local services may be adversely affected by Nigeria's fuel shortages.
"The scarcity of petroleum products has impacted every sector of the economy and the provision of telecommunications services is no exception," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Editing by James Macharia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)