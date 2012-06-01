* Half budget for fuel subsidies this year already spent
* Nigeria forced to pay for gasoline with crude oil
* Previous efforts to remove budget caused riots, strikes
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, June 1 Nigeria faces fuel shortages as a
crackdown on fraud and the government's lack of funds to pay for
subsidies has prompted private firms to halt imports, which
could trigger unrest and harm the country's faltering economic
expansion.
Half the money set aside for fuel subsidies this year has
been spent on back payments and will soon run out. But efforts
to remove the subsidy at the start of the year failed after
protests and strikes forced the government to backtrack.
As a result, Nigerian and foreign firms are no longer
willing to supply and distribute gasoline for cash, making
Nigeria wholly dependent on swaps for crude to meet its fuel
needs.
Nigeria's finance ministry cut its economic growth forecast
this month to 6-7 percent in 2012, from 7-8 percent earlier, and
fuel shortages could bring it down further.
Protests could also erupt, as they have before over the
subsidy, a highly emotive issue.
Nigeria is Africa's biggest crude exporter, but is forced to
subsidise imports of gasoline to meet the bulk of its fuel needs
because it lacks refining capacity.
A probe into the subsidy scheme found billions of dollars
had been paid for fuel that never arrived or was resold abroad.
"Under the system it is impossible to make any profit if you
are a small company paying interest on the subsidy money owed,"
said Emmanuel Ogwiji, a director at Eco-Regen, a small firm that
imported gasoline last year.
Despite presenting the authorities with documentation
proving its activities were regular, his company had to wait
half a year to be paid for the delivery.
Gasoline import permits have been issued to 42 marketers
this quarter, but barely any have made use of their licences,
shipping records show.
Instead, Nigeria has become dependent on a small pool of
firms that are being paid for gasoline in oil.
"The government has stopped paying for the subsidy because
the money they budgeted for has run out already," said a trader
based in Nigeria with an oil major.
"This will definitely lead to shortages. I am hearing people
have stopped loading," he added.
Crude is also being used to cover huge demurrage fees
incurred by delays arising from ships being forced to wait
offshore for weeks at a time before unloading.
At present, there are half a dozen or more tankers waiting
offshore to deliver gasoline to Nigeria. Some have been there
since April.
With demurrage costs at $16,000-$23,000 per day, significant
volumes of oil are being lifted just to pay for delays.
"Only the big companies can survive. Even if you do meet
requirements to import, like owning tank storage, you are still
going to make losses. Some companies are still waiting for
payments from last year," Ogwiji continued.
A spokesman for the state oil company, Levi Ajuonuma, on
Friday denied that any firms could be using crude to buy refined
fuel.
"Nothing can be further from the truth than this insinuation
that we or any companies are paying for product with crude oil,"
he said. "Before any ships arrive they should have been paid."
In a statement on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry denied
that the crackdown on subsidy fraud was causing fuel shortages.
SWAPS
Nigeria has annual crude for product swap deals in place
with at least two international oil trading firms - Trafigura
and Sahara Oil. Other exchanges are organised on shorter terms
and some spot deals may also be negotiated as required.
These are seen to be lucrative for traders as payment in
crude is prompt and delivery terms are flexible. They also use
crude oil to pay demurrage fees.
"Small firms have to battle for their subsidy money, but
with crude it's relatively easy. They pay for everything with
oil, including demurrage fees" said a trader.
"You can lift the crude whenever you want, and then deliver
the gasoline when they ask for it," said a trader.
Nigeria budgeted 888 billion naira ($5.55 billion)for fuel
subsidies this year but it has already spent 451 billion naira
on back payments for 2011, the state oil company and finance
ministry said, more than double what it had expected to pay in
arrears.
The pool of suppliers delivering gasoline to Nigeria has
shrunk as private importers hold out for subsidy payments for
fuel aleady delivered, fearful the money may never materialise.
The Nigerian company in charge of arranging swap deals, a
unit of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, is dealing with
just a handful of companies that have the resources to market
crude oil received as payment for the fuel.
As a result, deliveries of gasoline have plummeted by over a
third, according to the even the most conservative estimates by
traders.
"Only a certain number of crude cargoes go against gasoline
- I'd say the equivalent of six cargoes of gasoline only, and
they need 14 a month of gasoline" said a gasoline trader.
President Goodluck Jonathan, the state-owned oil company
NNPC and the finance ministry pledged to clean up any
inefficiencies, but the latest data shows spending remains out
of control.
Africa's biggest crude exporter will need to dip into its
oil savings once the budgeted amount runs dry. It has only
around $3.5 billion left in the excess crude account (ECA) which
is supposed to cushion the economy against sudden oil price
falls.
It contained more than $20 billion in 2007 but has been
depleted by continual raiding, despite a period of record oil
prices.
($1 = 159.9500 Nigerian nairas)
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Additional reporting by Tim Cocks
in Lagos, Claire Milhench and Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony
Barker)