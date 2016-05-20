YENAGOA Nigeria May 20 A gas pipeline in
Nigeria's restive Niger Delta region operated by the state
energy company was attacked late on Thursday, a spokesman for a
local community group said on Friday.
Eric Omare, a spokesman for Ijaw Youth Council, said the
attack occurred around the village of Ogbe Ijoh, near Warri. A
spokesman for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was
unable to confirm the attack.
