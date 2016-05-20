(Recasts first paragraph, adds Buhari's comments, details,
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA May 20 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari on Friday said he had ordered a heightened military
presence in the restive Niger Delta region to deal with a
resurgence of militant attacks on oil and gas facilities.
The rise in attacks in the oil-rich southern region in the
last few weeks have driven Nigerian oil output to a more than
20-year low.
A group calling itself the Niger Delta Avengers has claimed
responsibility for most of them.
Speaking at a meeting with a Shell executive who
oversees the energy giant's global upstream operations, Buhari
said he had instructed the chief of naval staff to reorganise
and strengthen the military Joint Task Force to deal with the
militancy.
"We have to be very serious with the situation in the Niger
Delta because it threatens the national economy," Buhari said.
"I assure you that everything possible will be done to
protect personnel and oil assets in the region," he added.
On Thursday, intruders blocked access to Exxon Mobil's
terminal exporting Qua Iboe, Nigeria's largest crude
stream. And, earlier this month, Shell workers at
Nigeria's Bonga facilities were evacuated following a militant
threat.
In February, the Niger Delta Avengers claimed an attack on
an undersea pipeline, forcing Shell to shut a 250,000
barrel-a-day Forcados terminal.
The group also claimed responsibility for blasting a Chevron
platform in early May, shutting the Warri and Kaduna
refineries. Power outages across Nigeria worsened as gas
supplies were also affected.
On Friday a locals said a gas pipeline operated by the state
energy company had been attacked late on Thursday.
The pipeline, which connects the Escravos oil terminal to
Warri, supplies gas to different parts of the country.
Eric Omare, a spokesman for the Ijaw Youth Council, said the
attack occurred on Thursday around the village of Ogbe Ijoh,
near Warri, "on the pipeline belonging to NNPC (Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation).
Local resident James Dadiowei said he heard a "loud bang" at
the pipeline, but an NNPC spokesman was unable to confirm the
attack.
