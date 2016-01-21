ABUJA Jan 21 Attacks on pipelines in Nigeria
over the weekend have cost Africa's biggest economy around 470
million naira ($2.4 million) each day in lost gas and
electricity, the government said on Thursday.
The attacks in the southern oil-producing Niger Delta region
followed years of relative calm in that part of Africa's biggest
crude producer after a 2009 amnesty halted a spate of attacks on
oil installations and kidnappings of expatriate workers.
On Wednesday, the state oil company said it had closed two
of its four refineries due to crude supply problems following
the attacks.
The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing issued a statement
saying the pipeline vandals caused losses in gas sales and, as a
result of the impact on gas-fired power stations, electricity
shortages.
The sabotaged pipeline, which contributes to the Escravos
Lagos Pipeline System, has led to a loss of 160 million standard
cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas, which ministry spokesman
Hakeem Bello said equated to a daily cost of about $400,000.
"This is in addition to losses to be incurred daily from
affected power generation (392 million naira; $2 million). The
total daily loss to the country is therefore estimated at
470,479,931 naira," Bello said in the statement.
"The pipelines are being actively monitored for further
attacks or other unforeseen impacts," he added.
($1 = 199.0000 naira)
