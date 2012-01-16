* Some 30 gasoline cargoes waiting to offload
* Traders face margin cuts, demurrage charges as ports shut
* President Jonathan's concession on Monday in focus
LONDON, Jan 16 Oil traders face lower
profits or potential losses as a gasoline glut of around 1
million tonnes builds offshore Nigeria due to a dispute over a
cut in petrol subsidies, which has pitched protesters against
President Goodluck Jonathan.
Around 30 vessels are now waiting to offload their gasoline
cargoes, or just under 1 million tonnes of the refined product,
according to trade sources. The product glut would have a market
value of under $900 million, according to Reuters calculations
based on benchmark European prices.
Exporters have been unable to offload fuel cargoes into
Nigerian ports as strikes, which started about two weeks ago,
have shut down the country.
President Jonathan on Monday made concessions to the
protesters by partly reinstating the subsidy to cut the price of
gasoline to 97 naira ($0.60) a litre, prompting the unions to
suspend strikes.
The gasoline cargoes are still being kept offshore, however,
due to the uncertainty surrounding the negotiations, as
operators choose to wait and see before redirecting the product
elsewhere.
Traders face thinning margins on their exports to Nigeria
due to the subsidy cuts, details of which are still being worked
out, together with additional demurrage charges due to the
offloading delays.
"Companies do face reduced margins. A lot of the smaller
companies - the briefcase companies - will fall away," one
gasoline trader said.
Nigeria is Africa's largest crude producer but is dependent
on gasoline imports because of the poor quality of its refining
infrastructure.
Trade sources said it would be difficult to send
Nigerian-specification gasoline (RON 91 with 1,000 parts per
million of sulphur) to other markets. In the past, the gasoline
could have been redirected to Libya, according to a source, but
such a move would further dent profitability.
"Who else is going to consume so much in West Africa? People
waiting there have a huge issue on their hands," the trader
said. He is holding the next couple of cargoes that he had been
about to send there. "I'm not loading them and looking for other
outlets."
Nigeria, the most populated country in Africa, can consume
much more gasoline than neighbouring countries.
"Currently all is still on hold," the trader said. "No one
is discharging into the depot. There are no loadings at the
depot - just what was stocked at the retail outlets."
'UP IN THE AIR'
"Basically Jonathan has come out with a proposal of 97
(naira per litre) but it is not 100 percent agreed. There is no
clear picture," the trader said.
The market has been waiting for clarity since the
president's surprise move at New Year. Traders said the country
had shut down before they could get any confirmation as to how
the new regime would work.
"It's all up in the air at the moment - 'watch this space'
type of thing," another trader said.
Under the new regime it was envisaged that the Petroleum
Products Pricing Regulatory Agency would regulate the price at
the pumps and impose a ceiling every two weeks, trade sources
said.
Traders with an import licence would be allowed to bring in
gasoline and sell it at the maximum retail price allowed, they
said, replacing the previous system of quarterly allocations
allotted to various suppliers.
Demand was immediately hit by the protests, which hindered
traffic.
"Aviation may be a problem, but there is less (road)
traffic. Not many people are driving right now ... I am hearing
that there are soldiers deployed on the streets. Movement is
still limited but there are no more street protests," another
trader said.
JBC Energy analysts estimate that even if the government
decides to reintroduce a lower-scale subsidy, gasoline demand in
the country would fall by 8.5 percent in 2012 to 133,000 barrels
per day, following a decline of 7.8 percent in 2011.
