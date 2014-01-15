UNITED NATIONS, Jan 15 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon expressed deep concern on Wednesday at a new
Nigerian law that criminalizes same-sex relationships, which he
fears could fuel prejudice and violence and risks obstructing an
effective HIV/AIDS response.
The bill, which contains penalties of up to 14 years in
prison and bans gay marriage, same-sex "amorous relationships"
and membership of gay rights groups, was passed by the national
assembly last May and signed into law by President Goodluck
Jonathan on Monday.
"The Secretary-General fears that the law may fuel prejudice
and violence, and notes with alarm reports that police in
northern Nigeria have arrested individuals believed by the
authorities to be homosexuals, and may even have tortured them,"
Ban's press office said in a statement.
As in much of sub-Saharan Africa, anti-gay sentiment and
persecution of homosexuals is rife in Nigeria, so the new
legislation is likely to be popular. Many African countries are
seeking to tighten laws against homosexuality.
Under existing Nigerian federal law, sodomy is punishable by
jail, but this bill legislates for a much broader crackdown on
homosexuals and lesbians, who already live a largely underground
existence.
"As UNAIDS and the Global Fund noted in a statement
yesterday, the law also risks obstructing effective responses to
HIV/AIDS," Ban said.
More than 35 million people worldwide are infected with HIV,
which causes AIDS, and 25 million are in sub-Saharan Africa.
While some African countries have made progress in combating the
disease, Nigeria is among those lagging behind in its response.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)