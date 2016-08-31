LAGOS Aug 31 Nigeria's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 2.06 percent in the second quarter, the statistics office said on Wednesday, as Africa's biggest economy slipped into a recession after a decline in the first quarter.

The economy contracted for the second consecutive quarter, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said as the non-oil sector declined due to a weaker currency while lower oil prices dragged the oil sector down. Output shrank by 0.36 in the first quarter. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)