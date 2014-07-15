(Adds quote, background)
LAGOS, July 15 Nigeria forecasts its economy
will grow by at least 6.2 percent this year following a solid
first-quarter performance, the statistics office said on
Tuesday.
That would be faster than growth last year, which was
revised down to 5.5 percent last week.
Nigeria overtook South Africa as Africa's largest economy
in April, after a rebasing of its calculation almost doubled its
gross domestic product to more than $500 billion.
In the first quarter of 2014, the Nigerian economy also
expanded by 6.2 percent from a year earlier, driven by its
services sector, which offset a drop in oil production, the
statistics office said on Tuesday.
"The first quarter is always the quarter with the slowest
growth ... because it's the beginning of the planting season and
consumers tend to spend less," Director General of the National
Bureau of Statistics, Yemi Kale, told Reuters.
The first-quarter performance was slightly slower than a 6.8
percent annual expansion in the final three months of 2013.
The services sector, which accounts for half of GDP,
expanded by 7.2 percent in January-March from a year earlier,
decelerating from an 8.7 percent rise in the previous quarter.
Crude production fell to 2.26 million barrels a day in the
first quarter, from 2.29 million barrels per day a year ago, due
to pipeline shutdowns and oil theft.
Most governments overhaul GDP calculations every few years
to reflect changes in output, but Nigeria had not done so since
1990, so sectors such as e-commerce, mobile phones and its
prolific "Nollywood" film industry, had to be factored in.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton)