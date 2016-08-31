(Adds details, quotes)
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS Aug 31 Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy,
officially slid into recession for the first time in more than
20 years as the statistics office announced a further
contraction in the second quarter of the year.
The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday
that gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 2.06 percent
after shrinking 0.36 in the first quarter.
It said the non-oil sector declined due to a weaker
currency, while lower prices dragged the oil sector down.
A slump in crude prices, Nigeria's mainstay, has hammered
public finances and the naira currency, causing chronic dollar
shortages. Crude sales account for around 70 percent of
government revenues.
Compounding the impact of low oil prices, attacks by
militants on oil and gas facilities in the southern Niger Delta
hub since the start of the year has cut crude production by
about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.56 million bpd. The
government's 2016 budget assumed 2.2 million bpd.
On Wednesday, the statistics office said annual inflation
reached 17.1 percent in July from 16.5 percent in June - a more
than 10-year high - and food inflation rose to 15.8 percent from
15.3.
Nigeria's sovereign dollar bonds fell across the curve to
their lowest value in more than two weeks after the NBS released
its data.
"The Nigerian economy contracted more deeply than we had
expected in the second quarter," said Razia Khan, chief
economist, Africa at Standard Chartered bank.
"With a wider current account deficit it remains important
for Nigeria to maintain a credible policy response, in order to
attract much-needed stabilising inflows," she added.
The NBS figures showed Nigeria attracted just $647.1 million
of capital in the second quarter, a 76 percent fall year-on-year
and 9 percent down from the first quarter.
Nigeria's economy was last in recession, for less than a
year, in 1991, NBS data shows. It also experienced a prolonged
recession from 1982 until 1984.
President Muhammadu Buhari was in power for some of that
period as a military ruler after seizing power in a December
1983 coup and remained head of state until the military pushed
him out in August 1985.
The office of the vice president, who oversees economic
policy, said in a statement it expected a "better economic
outlook" for the second half of 2016 "because many of the
challenges faced in the first half either no longer exist or
have eased".
Niger Delta Avengers, the group claiming responsibility for
most of the attacks in the oil-producing region in the last few
months, said on Monday it had ceased hostilities.
Adeyemi Dipeolu, a presidential economic advisor, attributed
the recession largely to a "sharp contraction in the oil sector"
caused by the militant attacks.
"The rest of the second quarter data is beginning to tell a
different story. There was growth in the agricultural and solid
minerals sectors," he added.
The naira remained at the record low of 418 per dollar hit
on Tuesday on the black market, as dollar shortages curb
activity on the official interbank market where the currency was
offered as rates as weak as 365.25 this month before gaining
ground after central bank interventions.
