BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
LAGOS May 23 Nigeria's economy shrank by 0.52 percent year on year in the first quarter, having contracted 0.67 percent in the same quarter of 2016, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
Africa's largest economy shrank by 1.5 percent in 2016 for its first annual contraction in 25 years, caused by lower oil revenues and a shortage of hard currency.
The National Bureau of Statistics said average oil production in the OPEC member state stood at 1.83 million barrels per day in the first quarter. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.