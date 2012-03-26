BRIEF-Covey Park Energy LLC buys additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy
* Press release - Covey Park announces acquisition of additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy for $465 million
ABUJA, March 26 General Electric Co has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria to invest $10 billion in new power plants for Nigeria in which it will take a 10-15 percent equity stakes, a power ministry spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
The spokesman said GE would be "partnering with the government and the power sector partners," in a deal that will go ahead after privatisation of Nigeria's dilapidated and woefully inadequate power sector goes ahead. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Press release - Covey Park announces acquisition of additional Haynesville assets from Chesapeake Energy for $465 million
Feb 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's Siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
* Conclusion of co's $150 million refinancing, in line with co's secured credit loan refinancing strategy initiated in mid-2016