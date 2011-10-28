ABUJA Oct 28 Nigeria said it had been losing 28
billion naira ($175 million) annually on pensions for
non-existent government 'ghost workers', a further sign of the
impact corruption has on sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest
economy.
New Finance Minister and Coordinator of the Economy Ngozi
Okonjo-Iweala has pledged to reduce the level of recurrent
expenditure in next year's budget and tackle 'leakages'.
Africa's most populous nation spends over 70 percent of its
crude oil earnings on keeping government running, leaving little
for much-needed infrastructure and services.
Ibrahim Sali, who heads the Service of the Federation - the
government administration - said on Thursday the ghost pension
payments had now been stopped.
"With the weeding out of 71,135 ghost pensioners, the
federal government will make an annual saving of about 28
billion," he told the national assembly.
($1 = 159.550 Nigerian Nairas)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Edited by
Richard Meares)