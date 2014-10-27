ABUJA Oct 27 Talks between Nigeria and Islamist
militant group Boko Haram aimed at securing the release of 200
abducted girls have not been jeopardised by a surge in violence,
Nigeria's foreign minister said on Monday.
Aminu Wali said negotiations were continuing this week in
Chad to try to free the school girls, who were seized by
militants in April in a kidnapping that shocked the world.
"There are still negotiations going on and we expect a lot
of progress to be made. Soon we will announce exactly where we
are," Wali told journalists after meeting French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius.
Nigeria's military announced a ceasefire 10 days ago ahead
of the negotiations, but since then bombings, killings and
kidnappings have continued in Africa's top oil producer.
Suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 17 people and
abducted dozens in a series of attacks in the central region of
Nigeria's northeast Borno state over the weekend.
At least 25 girls were kidnapped from a remote
northeastern town a few days earlier.
However, Nigerian authorities say five years of insurgency
have become mixed up with broader criminality, and that Boko
Haram itself is highly fragmented.
"Boko Haram are saying that those ones (attacks) were done
by other rogues and criminals ... Kidnapping has being going on
in Nigeria for some time ... by miscreants," Wali said.
He added that the government also suspected "dissidents of
the main Boko Haram body" were trying to scupper the ceasefire.
"But certainly this is not something that will threaten the
negotiations going on. And we will make an effort also to bring
back those that have been kidnapped," Wali said.
Chadian officials also say they are optimistic about deal,
which could involve a prisoner swap, although
Nigerians will be reluctant to release dangerous individuals who
could cause more carnage down the line.
Nigerians weary of a conflict that has killed many thousands
since Boko Haram launched its uprising for an Islamic state in
2009 appear sceptical of the alleged truce.
But what counts is ultimately whether the faction with which
Nigeria is conversing has direct control over the girls. Parents
of the abducted girls say they have doubts, but remain hopeful.
