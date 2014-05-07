ABUJA May 7 Nigerian police offered a 50 million naira ($300,000) reward on Wednesday to anyone who can give credible information leading to the rescue of more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist rebels.

Last month's mass kidnapping by militant group Boko Haram in the remote northeastern village of Chibok triggered an international outcry and protests in Nigeria, piling pressure on the government to get the girls back. ($1 = 161.45 naira) (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Heavens)