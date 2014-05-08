ABUJA May 8 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan pledged on Thursday to find more than 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist rebels, saying their rescue would mark "the beginning of the end of terrorism" in the country.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) being hosted in the capital Abuja, Jonathan also thanked foreign nations including the United States, Britain, France and China for their support in trying to rescue the girls, who were kidnapped from a secondary school on April 14.

He thanked delegates for coming despite the terrorist threat facing Nigeria. (Reporting by Matt Bigg; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by John Stonestreet)