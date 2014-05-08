* Nigeria hosting World Economic Forum for Africa
By Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Lanre Ola
ABUJA/MAIDUGURI, May 8 Nigerian President
Goodluck Jonathan promised on Thursday to find more than 200
schoolgirls abducted by Islamist rebels, as the hostage crisis
overshadowed his opening address to a conference designed to
showcase investment opportunities in Africa's biggest economy.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the capital
Abuja, Jonathan thanked foreign nations including the United
States, Britain, France and China for their support in trying to
rescue the girls, who were kidnapped from a secondary school on
April 14 by Boko Haram.
He also praised delegates for coming despite the danger
posed by the militants, then quickly moved on to a speech about
creating jobs in African economies.
"As a nation we are facing attack from terrorism," Jonathan
told delegates. "I believe that the kidnap of these girls will
be the beginning of the end of terrorism in Nigeria."
Despite such promises, Jonathan admitted on national
television this week that he had no idea where the girls were.
The kidnappings and numerous other attacks by Boko Haram
militants have overshadowed Nigeria's hosting of the forum, an
annual gathering of the rich and powerful that replicates the
one in Davos, Switzerland.
Security for the event was tight. Police and military trucks
blocked off all roads leading to the Abuja Transcorp Hilton
hotel, where the event was based. Soldiers patrolled the hotel's
grounds and the perimeter with automatic weapons.
Parents of the kidnapped girls said troops had arrived in
Chibok on a mission to find the girls.
"There are about three military helicopters hovering around
our town and many soldiers have just arrived," said Maina
Chibok, who has a 16-year-old daughter with the rebels.
"They are moving and advancing toward the bush. We hope and
they succeed in rescuing our daughters."
France became the latest nation to offer help on Wednesday,
saying it was boosting intelligence ties with Nigeria and
sending security service agents there to tackle Boko Haram, the
militant group which claimed the kidnapping.
In the latest big Islamist attack in Nigeria, 125 people
were killed on Monday when gunmen rampaged through a town in the
northeast near the Cameroon border.
A senator from Borno state, Ahmed Zannah, put the number
killed at 300, although local politicians have sometimes been
accused of exaggerating casualty figures for political reasons.
Either way, the scale and ferocity of the massacre in
Gamburu again underscored how far Nigerian security forces are
from protecting civilians in an increasingly violent region.
WAR CRIMES WARNING
On Tuesday, residents of another village in the remote
northeastern area where the schoolgirls were kidnapped, said
another eight girls were seized by suspected members of Boko
Haram.
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has threatened to sell the
girls abducted on April 14 from a secondary school in Chibok "on
the market", prompting a warning from the United Nations that
this would make the perpetrators liable for war crimes.
Boko Haram's five-year-old insurgency is aimed at reviving a
medieval Islamic caliphate in modern Nigeria, whose 170 million
people are split roughly evenly between Christians and Muslims,
and it is becoming by far the biggest security threat to
Africa's top oil producer.
Al Azhar mosque in Egypt, an influential seat of Sunni
Muslim learning, condemned the abductions as being against "the
tolerant and noble teachings of Islam" and said it "holds the
kidnappers responsible for any abuse or harm that befalls these
girls".
Last month's kidnapping occurred on the day a bomb blast,
also claimed by Boko Haram, killed 75 people on the outskirts of
Abuja, the first attack on the capital in two years. Another
bomb nearby killed 19 people last week, prompting a few
delegates to cancel their trips to the WEF.
The inability of security forces to protect the girls from
being attacked or find them in more than three weeks has sparked
national and international outrage and led to protests in Abuja
and the commercial capital of Lagos.
Boko Haram has emerged in a region that is one of the
world's poorest, with high infant mortality, low literacy and
massive youth unemployment that creates easy recruits for
radical Islam. Campaigners often call on the government do more
to tackle the north's underdevelopment, which contrasts with a
relatively prosperous, oil-rich and largely Christian south.
Acknowledging this, Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote,
said he would invest $2.3 billion in sugar and rice production
in the north of the country, adding that creating employment was
key to ending the insurgency there.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gave a speech in which he
promised "no strings" support for an African plan to develop a
continent-wide high speed rail network, and said China has set
aside $2 billio for an African Development Fund.
