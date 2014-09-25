ABUJA, Sept 25 One of 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist Boko Haram rebels in the northeastern Nigerian village of Chibok was freed this week, police and a parent of some of the other missing girls said on Thursday.

Boko Haram militants took the girls from a secondary school in the village near the Cameroon border in April. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)