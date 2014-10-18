ABUJA Oct 18 Nigeria aims to have around 200 girls kidnapped by Islamist Boko Haram militants freed by Tuesday, a senior source at the presidency told Reuters on Saturday, although he declined to comment on where the transfer would take place.

"I can confirm that FG (the federal government) is working hard to meet its own part of the agreement so that the release of the abductees can by effected either on Monday or latest Tuesday next week," the source told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Potter)