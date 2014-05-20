(Adds detail of al Qaeda links, quotes from request)
By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS May 20 Nigeria has formally
asked the U.N. Security Council al Qaeda sanctions committee to
blacklist the Islamist militant group Boko Haram after the
kidnapping of hundreds of schoolgirls, according to a
confidential document obtained by Reuters.
If there is no objection by the 15-member council committee,
which operates by consensus, Boko Haram will be sanctioned as of
3:00 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Thursday. The sanctions would
include an international asset freeze, travel ban and arms
embargo.
Until recently, Nigeria had been reluctant to seek
international assistance to combat Boko Haram.
Boko Haram kidnapped more than 250 girls from a secondary
school in Chibok in remote northeastern Nigeria on April 14 and
has threatened to sell them into slavery. Eight other girls were
taken from another village earlier this month.
In a letter to the committee, the Nigerian mission to the
United Nations said the Boko Haram listing request had been
"necessitated by the recent upsurge in its activities,
particularly in northeast Nigeria."
"Difficult to object to such a request by the concerned
country," said one of council diplomat.
The draft U.N. listing entry describes Boko Haram as an
affiliate Of al Qaeda and the Organization of al Qaeda in the
Islamic Maghreb (AQIM).
"Boko Haram has maintained a relationship with the
Organization of al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb for training and
material support purposes," according to the draft narrative
summary accompanying the proposed listing.
"For example, Boko Haram gained valuable knowledge on the
construction of improvised explosive devices from AQIM. A number
of Boko Haram members fought alongside al Qaeda affiliated
groups in Mali 2012 and 2013 before returning to Nigeria with
terrorist expertise," it said.
Diplomats did not expect any objections to the blacklisting
of Boko Haram, but said the expedited three-day time frame for
approval by governments could be too tight for some members.
While Russia was not expected to object, diplomats warned
that Moscow could ask for more time to review the request. If
that were to occur, diplomats said there was only likely to be a
brief delay in listing the group.
The Russian mission to the United Nations did not have an
immediate response when queried by Reuters.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday
while Washington does not regard Boko Haram as being part of
core al Qaeda, "we have long had ... indications of some limited
assistance to Boko Haram from al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb
including funds and training."
Nigeria's U.N. request also references a bomb attack on the
United Nations' Nigeria headquarters on Aug. 26, 2011 that
killed 24 people and a Christmas Day 2011 bombing of a church in
Madalla, on the outskirts of Abuja, that killed 37 people.
"Since summer 2012, Boko Haram has undertaken a campaign of
violence against Nigerian schools and students," the draft
narrative summary states, referencing attacks in 2013 and 2014.
Boko Haram's five-year-old insurgency is aimed at reviving a
medieval Islamic caliphate in modern Nigeria, whose 170 million
people are split roughly evenly between Christians and Muslims.
The group is becoming, by far, the biggest security threat to
Africa's top oil producer.
"In a statement released in November 2012, (Boko Haram's
leader) Abubakar Shekau expressed Boko Haram's solidarity with
al Qaeda affiliates in Afghanistan, Iraq, North Africa, Somalia
and Yemen," the draft U.N. narrative summary states.
Earlier this month, the U.N. Security Council threatened to
take action against the insurgents, and the U.S. Ambassador to
the United Nations Samantha Power urged the body to work quickly
to designate Boko Haram as a terrorist group.
Boko Haram, which in the Hausa language means broadly
"Western education is sinful," is loosely modeled on the Taliban
movement in Afghanistan.
