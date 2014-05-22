(Adds comment by Australian ambassador, paragraphs 3-4)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS May 22 The U.N. Security Council
committee on al Qaeda sanctions blacklisted Nigeria's Islamist
militant group Boko Haram on Thursday after the insurgents
kidnapped hundreds of schoolgirls, diplomats said.
Nigeria, which until recently had been reluctant to seek
international help to combat Boko Haram, requested earlier this
week the group be sanctioned. As a result, it is now subject to
an international asset freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.
"What will the practical impact of that be? Hard to say but
it's an essential step we had to take," said Australian U.N.
Ambassador Gary Quinlan, al Qaeda sanctions committee chair,
adding that the aim was to "dry up support" for the group.
"We will work to try and make sure that anybody supplying
any material assistance to Boko Haram - whether funding or arms
- will in fact be stopped, will be deterred by the fact they too
will be eligible for listing on the sanctions list," he said.
Boko Haram kidnapped more than 250 girls from a secondary
school in Chibok in remote northeastern Nigeria on April 14 and
has threatened to sell them into slavery. Eight other girls were
taken from another village earlier this month.
Boko Haram, which in the Hausa language means broadly
"Western education is sinful," is loosely modeled on the Taliban
movement in Afghanistan.
"Today, the Security Council took an important step in
support of the government of Nigeria's efforts to defeat Boko
Haram and hold its murderous leadership accountable for
atrocities," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha
Power said in a statement.
"By adding Boko Haram to the U.N.'s 1267 (al Qaeda)
sanctions list, the Security Council has helped to close off
important avenues of funding, travel and weapons to Boko Haram,
and shown global unity against their savage actions," she said.
Boko Haram's five-year-old insurgency is aimed at reviving a
medieval Islamic caliphate in modern Nigeria, whose 170 million
people are split roughly evenly between Christians and Muslims.
The group is becoming, by far, the biggest security threat to
Africa's top oil producer.
The U.N. listing entry describes Boko Haram as an affiliate
of al Qaeda and the Organization of al Qaeda in the Islamic
Maghreb (AQIM).
"Boko Haram has maintained a relationship with the
Organization of al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb for training and
material support purposes," according to the narrative summary
accompanying the listing.
"For example, Boko Haram gained valuable knowledge on the
construction of improvised explosive devices from AQIM. A number
of Boko Haram members fought alongside al Qaeda affiliated
groups in Mali (in) 2012 and 2013 before returning to Nigeria
with terrorist expertise," it said.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Cynthia Osterman and Eric Walsh)