By Lesley Wroughton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 8 The United States is
considering a request by Nigeria to provide surveillance
aircraft and intelligence to find more than 200 schoolgirls
abducted by Islamist militants, a senior U.S. official told
Reuters on Thursday.
"The Nigerians have asked for assistance in that area and we
are considering it," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S.
assistant-secretarty of State for African Affairs, said in an
interview.
U.S. military, law-enforcement and development experts,
including some skilled in hostage negotiations, started arriving
in Nigeria on Thursday to help search for the missing girls and
tackle the rising threat from Boko Haram. France, Britain and
China have also offered help.
Thomas-Greenfield said the United States has worked with
Nigeria since September on improving the African country's
ability to fight Boko Haram following a request by Nigerian
President Goodluck Jonathan to President Barack Obama.
Obama has vowed to" do to everything we can" to help find
the girls, whose April 14 abduction from a secondary school
triggered international outrage.
A social media campaign, using the hashtag
#BringBackOurGirls, has focused on the Nigerian government's
response to the kidnappings and on Boko Haram's other attacks
and kidnappings, which have terrorized local communities.
While Nigeria has sought help from the United States, the
government had often been reluctant to take the advice,
according to U.S. officials. Cooperation has also been
complicated by international concerns about human rights abuses
by Nigerian security forces in the northeast.
Human rights groups have highlighted illegal detentions,
torture and deaths of prisoners at Giwa Barracks where the
Nigerian military has imprisoned young men accused of being Boko
Haram members in the past several years. Many prisoners held
were bystanders rounded up in mass sweeps, rights groups say.
Thomas-Greenfield said Jonathan has been "very, very
receptive" to the latest offer for U.S. assistance and assigned
his national security adviser to work with the U.S. teams.
"I caution that we can't make this our own problem because
Nigerians have to be front and center, we can't lead it and we
can't fix it."
Speaking at the World Economic Forum being hosted in the
Nigerian capital Abuja, Jonathan pledged to find the girls and
thanked foreign nations for their support.
Thomas-Greenfield said Boko Haram was not just a security
issue but also a development challenge faced by the Nigerian
government in one of the poorest areas of the country.
"Boko Haram has been able to use the lack of development,
the disaffection with the government, to entice young people to
come into their fold," she said. "It is a double-edged sword
that needs to be not only sharpened but also blunted."
She said problems with Boko Haram, which also operates out
of neighboring Cameroon, had also highlighed the need to develop
a regional strategy to fight increased Islamic militancy in
parts of sub-Saharan Africa.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by David Gregorio)