LAGOS, July 28 GSK's Nigerian unit said on Tuesday its first-half pretax profit fell to 424.8 million naira ($2.14 million), down 66.05 percent from a year ago.

Revenue also fell to 15.44 billion naira in the period to end-June from 15.66 billion naira last year, the unit of British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, said in a statement without giving any reason for the drop in earnings. ($1 = 198.9600 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Louise Heavens)