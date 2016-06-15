ABUJA, June 15 Nigeria's government will loan
its states a total of 90 billion naira ($453 million), in its
latest effort to augment their monthly income and ease strain
caused by plunging oil revenues, the country's finance minister
said.
The funds will help tide the 36 states over for a year as
they get their finances in order, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun
said late on Tuesday. The loan is structured as 50 billion naira
for three months and then 40 billion for nine months. She did
not say what the interest rate on the loans would be.
"It is a loan and it is fully repayable, although it has a
secured tie against future dividends, revenues and any amount
that government might owe the states," Adeosun said at a meeting
with state finance commissioners. "The loan is a bond and it has
been guaranteed by the federal government."
Several Nigerian states borrowed in the domestic bond market
and from banks to fund infrastructure projects at the peak of
oil prices. But as crude prices dropped, many states have been
unable to pay bills or salaries.
Last year, several state governments got financial help from
the central bank and Debt Management Office, to clear a backlog
of unpaid salaries and other expenses after their combined debts
climbed to around 658 billion naira .
In April nearly two-thirds of states struggled to pay
salaries despite a federal bailout, the government said. It then
allowed them to defer loan deductions of 10.9 billion naira for
March so that they will have funds to cover salaries
.
Adeosun said the states have signed up to a fiscal plan that
would help them increase internally generated income and cut
costs. That was part of a list of 22 requirements they must
fulfill before getting the loan.
States are also required to submit an updated debt profile
regularly to the debt office and will not be allowed to borrow
from commercial banks, as part of the requirements.
($1 = 198.60 naira)
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha;
Editing by Larry King)