* President and governor embroiled in dispute
* Politics often inflames volatile, oil rich Delta
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, Feb 24 Nigerian authorities charged
the powerful ex-governor of a state in the oil producing Niger
Delta with fraud and money laundering on Friday, a move likely
to further embitter a feud between him and President Goodluck
Jonathan.
The charge sheet at Nigeria's Federal High Court accused
Timipre Sylva, the former state governor of Bayelsa, of using a
fraudulent salary increase scheme to transfer 2 billion naira
($12.7 million) from state accounts and of laundering a total of
2.4 billion naira using various surrogate bank accounts.
It said charges against him included "inducing Union Bank
, with the intent to defraud, to deliver to Bayelsa
State Government the sum of 2 billion naira, under the false
pretence of using the amount to augment salaries of the Bayelsa
State Government."
He had also set up an overdraft facility to misappropriate
funds, it claimed. He faces four counts of money laundering.
Nigeria's 36 state governors are among the most powerful
politicians in Africa's most populous nation, often controlling
budgets bigger than many African countries. They sometimes use
armed gangs to settle scores, especially in the Delta.
RIVALS
Before he was charged Sylva was embroiled in a dispute with
Jonathan, the president, over the governorship in Bayelsa, the
home state of both men.
The ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) had banned Sylva
from running in its primary last November, the first time the
PDP had stopped a sitting governor from seeking a second term.
Thousands of soldiers were then deployed to Bayelsa, prompting
outrage from Sylva's advisers.
Western diplomats said Sylva was snubbed because he had
fallen out with Jonathan, his former ally.
Rivalry between Sylva and Jonathan in the oil rich region
has raised fears of a resurgence of the militant activity that
halved oil production there in the last decade. Violence in the
Niger Delta is often stoked by rival politicians.
Nigeria's Supreme Court then removed Sylva from his post
last month saying his tenure had expired. It replaced him with
Bayelsa's speaker of the house of assembly.
A candidate from Nigeria's ruling party won the election for
the governorship two weeks ago. The vote was largely peaceful
although one person was killed in a pre-poll rally.
But an attack on an oil pipeline owned by Italian firm Eni
this month, claimed by the Movement for the
Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), formerly Nigeria's main
militant threat, underscored the fragility of the peace.
"There's definitely a risk. It depends on how Sylva's
sympathisers respond. It could lead to skirmishes, maybe a few
(pipeline) attacks here and there," said Bismarck Rewane of
Lagos-based consultancy Financial Derivatives.
But he said this would be unlikely to degenerate into
conflict.
"Sylva's finished. He has no resources to sustain his
campaign," he said.
($1 = 157.6500 naira)
(Writing and additional reporting by Tim Cocks. Editing by
Andrew Osborn.)