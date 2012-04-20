ABUJA, April 20 Nigeria's anti-corruption agency should recover 14.93 billion naira ($95.04 million) in fuel subsidy payments received by Exxon Mobil's Nigerian downstream subsidiary, a parliamentary investigation this week said.

"These companies deliberately refused to appear because they had something to hide," the national assembly's report on corruption in the fuel subsidy scheme said, listing 18 local petrol marketers including Mobil Oil Nigeria.

The report listed the amount Nigeria's anti-corruption agency should recover from each firm.

Mobil Oil public affairs manager Akin Fatunke told Reuters to firm was never officially invited to the parliamentary hearing. ($1 = 157.1300 naira) (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Tim Cocks)