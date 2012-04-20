UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ABUJA, April 20 Nigeria's anti-corruption agency should recover 14.93 billion naira ($95.04 million) in fuel subsidy payments received by Exxon Mobil's Nigerian downstream subsidiary, a parliamentary investigation this week said.
"These companies deliberately refused to appear because they had something to hide," the national assembly's report on corruption in the fuel subsidy scheme said, listing 18 local petrol marketers including Mobil Oil Nigeria.
The report listed the amount Nigeria's anti-corruption agency should recover from each firm.
Mobil Oil public affairs manager Akin Fatunke told Reuters to firm was never officially invited to the parliamentary hearing. ($1 = 157.1300 naira) (Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Tim Cocks)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.