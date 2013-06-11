LAGOS, June 11 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank
said on Tuesday it expected its pretax profit for
the third quarter to hit 20.7 billion naira ($129 mln), compared
with 21.9 billion naira in the same period last year.
The lender said gross earnings will be 41.25 billion naira
in the three-months to September 2013, down 42 percent from
70.52 billion naira in the same period a year ago, it said in a
filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
GT Bank did not gives reasons for the falls earnings and
profit.
($1 = 159.95 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)