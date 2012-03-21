LAGOS, March 21 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) expects loan growth to top 16 percent in 2012, with return on equity of 23-25 percent, chief executive Segun Agbaje told an investors' conference call on Wednesday.

The lender grew its loan book last year by 20.6 percent to 715.84 billion naira ($4.54 billion), he said on the call. ($1 = 157.6500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks)