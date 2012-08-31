LAGOS Aug 31 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) said on Friday its pretax profit for the first half of 2012 climbed 63 percent year-on-year to 53.6 billion naira ($339 mln), compared with 32.9 billion naira in the same period last year.

It said gross earnings rose to 106.1 billion naira during that period, from 84.8 billion naira a year earlier. The top-tier Nigerian lender declared an interim dvidend of 0.25 naira.

Shares in GT Bank, which has gained 25.96 percent this year, shed 0.72 percent at 1251 GMT on profit taking, dealers said. The broader index fell 0.14 percent to 23,671 points. ($1 = 158.10 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)