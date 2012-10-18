LAGOS Oct 18 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank said on Thursday its pre-tax profit jumped 48 percent to 75.58 billion naira ($479.78 million) in the nine months to September, compared with 50.98 billion naira in the same period last year.

The bank said its gross earnings rose to 154.64 billion naira from 126.89 billion naira last year. The bank's stock was trading at 20.20 naira on the local bourse at 1320 GMT, down 0.25 percent over the previous day's closed. ($1 = 157.53 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)