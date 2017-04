LAGOS, March 6 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank said its 2014 full-year pre-tax profit rose by 9 percent to 116.4 billion naira ($584 million), compared with 107.1 billion naira a year earlier.

Gross earnings also rose to 278.52 billion naira from 242.66 billion naira the previous year, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 199.4500 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)