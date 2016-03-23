(Adds quote, details, debt raise)
LAGOS, March 23 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank
(GT Bank) said on Wednesday it expects a pretax
profit of 125 billion naira this year, a 3.6 percent increase
from 120.7 billion naira last year.
The bank said profit could exceed its target assuming that
monetary policy tightening resumed by the central bank on
Tuesday continues and that a currency devaluation materialised
this year. Rising interest rates would boost yields on assets.
GT Bank posted a 2014 pretax profit of 116.4 billion naira.
"A devaluation will push up our capital base because of the
structure of our capital," GT Bank's chief executive Segun
Agbaje, told an analysts' call.
He said the top-tier lender had about $700 million of cash
on its balance sheet, implying that any currency devaluation
would boost profit, though he added he expected no devaluation
in the first-half of the year.
The central bank on Tuesday raised its benchmark rate to 12
percent from 11 percent, having cut rates only four months ago
by 2 percentage points, and lifted the cash reserve ratio for
commercial banks to 22.5 percent from 20 percent.
On Wednesday, bond yields spiked across the curve after the
central bank unexpectedly tightened monetary policy in an
about-turn to curb inflation and attract foreign
investors.
Agbaje said GT Bank was looking to raise $200 million debt
from multilateral institutions with a tenor of up to
eight-years.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Jane Merriman and
David Evans)