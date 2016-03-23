(Adds quote, details, debt raise)

LAGOS, March 23 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) said on Wednesday it expects a pretax profit of 125 billion naira this year, a 3.6 percent increase from 120.7 billion naira last year.

The bank said profit could exceed its target assuming that monetary policy tightening resumed by the central bank on Tuesday continues and that a currency devaluation materialised this year. Rising interest rates would boost yields on assets.

GT Bank posted a 2014 pretax profit of 116.4 billion naira.

"A devaluation will push up our capital base because of the structure of our capital," GT Bank's chief executive Segun Agbaje, told an analysts' call.

He said the top-tier lender had about $700 million of cash on its balance sheet, implying that any currency devaluation would boost profit, though he added he expected no devaluation in the first-half of the year.

The central bank on Tuesday raised its benchmark rate to 12 percent from 11 percent, having cut rates only four months ago by 2 percentage points, and lifted the cash reserve ratio for commercial banks to 22.5 percent from 20 percent.

On Wednesday, bond yields spiked across the curve after the central bank unexpectedly tightened monetary policy in an about-turn to curb inflation and attract foreign investors.

Agbaje said GT Bank was looking to raise $200 million debt from multilateral institutions with a tenor of up to eight-years. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)