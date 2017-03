LAGOS, March 14 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) increased full-year pretax profit 4 percent last year to 107 billion Nigerian naira ($649.9 million), the bank reported on Friday.

Gross revenues climbed to 242.67 billion naira in 2013, against 223.06 billion naira the previous year, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

GT Bank proposed a final dividend of 1.45 naira per share, up from the 1.30 naira it paid a year ago. ($1 = 164.6500 Nigerian Nairas) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Goodman)