BRIEF-Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Q4 loss per share $0.04
March 16 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc
LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank expects to increase loans by 15-20 percent this year after growth of 29 percent last year as it seeks opportunities in telecom, oil and gas and manufacturing, its chief executive said on Thursday.
GT Bank CEO Segun Agbaje told an analyst conference call that foreign currency lending to the power and oil and gas sectors drove loan growth last year, though low yields on dollar-based loans cut margins, he said.
Shares in GT Bank climbed 8.23 percent to 25 naira on Thursday. Agbaje said he expected return on equity (ROE) to grow in excess of 25 percent this year, compared with 29.3 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)
March 16 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc
ZAGREB, March 16 Croatia is liaising with the World Bank to manage the huge debts its state-owned road management companies have piled up to modernise and extend the highway network across the country, Finance Minister Zdravko Maric said on Thursday.
* Poland expecting 25,000-30,000 business services jobs this year