LAGOS Aug 21 Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) on Thursday posted a 6.92 percent fall in half year pretax profit of 53.39 billion naira ($329.7 million), prompting a slide in its shares.

But gross earnings rose to 132.98 billion naira in the six months to June 30 from 124.20 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Its shares were down 2.03 percent to 28.90 naira at 1050 GMT. GT Bank declared an interim dividend of 0.25 naira, unchanged from a year earlier.

