LAGOS, Sept 4 Guinness Nigeria reported an 8 percent drop in its full-year pretax profit to 10.8 billion naira ($54.3 million), the local unit of Diageo said on Friday.

However, revenue rose 9 percent to 118.5 billion naira in the 12 months to June 30, year-on-year, the company said.

It proposed to pay out 4.8 billion naira in dividends from its profits.

($1 = 198.8500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Pravin Char)