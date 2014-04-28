LAGOS, April 28 Guinness Nigeria said on Monday its nine-month pretax profit fell to 7.82 billion naira ($48.6 million), down 30 percent from 11.23 billion naira in the same period of last year.

Turnover at the local unit of Diageo, also fell to 78.01 billion naira during the period, compared with 88.05 billion naira a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 160.84 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Mark Potter)