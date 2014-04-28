INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
LAGOS, April 28 Guinness Nigeria said on Monday its nine-month pretax profit fell to 7.82 billion naira ($48.6 million), down 30 percent from 11.23 billion naira in the same period of last year.
Turnover at the local unit of Diageo, also fell to 78.01 billion naira during the period, compared with 88.05 billion naira a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
($1 = 160.84 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Mark Potter)
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.