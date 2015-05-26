China's CRRC Corp wins LA metro contract worth up to $647 mln
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.
LAGOS May 26 Nigeria's main oil union has shut down the local operations of U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton Co. in protest against job cuts, the trade body said on Tuesday.
Tokunbo Korodo, Lagos chairman for the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), told Reuters the group halted operations on Monday saying it was opposed to Halliburton's decision to sack 46 local staff members.
The union accused Halliburton of not following due process.
Halliburton, which offers drilling services to Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron in Africa's top oil producer, was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by James Macharia)
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC Corp will build 64 subway cars for the Los Angeles metro as part of an order that could be worth as much as $647 million.
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd announces annual and fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results