BRIEF-Cinven, Bain say offered 45.30 pct of Stada shares as deadline nears
* Say Have Been Offered 45.30 Pct Of Shares In Stada as of June 22 at 1030 GMT, ahead of offer running out at midnight http://bit.ly/2rGjuMF Further company coverage:
ABUJA May 31 Nigeria's cabinet approved on Wednesday a plan to set up a joint venture with pharmaceutical firm May & Baker Nigeria Plc to produce vaccines, with an initial capital of 100 million naira ($328,515), the health minister said.
Isaac Adewole told reporters the joint venture would be based in the commercial capital Lagos with the government holding 49 percent and the pharmaceutical firm the rest.
($1 = 304.4000 naira) ($1 = 304.4000 naira) (Reporting by Felx Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.
* Merit medical’s embosphere® microspheres receive fda 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification for prostatic artery embolization indication