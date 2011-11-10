(Corrects to show Helios Towers took over assets in Multi-Links
held by Telkom SA)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 Helios Towers Nigeria,
the firm that bought South Africa's Telkom stake in
Nigeria's Multi-Links for $10 million, said on Wednesday that it
does not expect to keep operating the company in the long term.
The Nigerian affiliate of Helios Towers Africa -- which
builds, buys and rents towers used by mobile operators -
acquired Multi-Links assets from Telkom after the South African
operator attempted to offload its shareholding in the
loss-making venture to a third party earlier this year.
"We wouldn't become a network operator because we'll end up
competing with our customers which is something not to do,"
Charles Green, chief executive of Helios Towers Africa, told a
telecoms conference.
"So our ownership of the assets that came along in the debt
equity swap is purely a matter of convenience. We will end up
having another operator who operates the assets."
Telkom, which originally paid $410 million for Multi-Links,
had decided to shut down the business, Green said.
Multi-Links is one of just a few CDMA operators in a market
dominated by the rival GSM standard
"It has just been a financial transaction to allow Telkom SA
a graceful exit from Nigeria," Green said.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)