(Corrects to show Helios Towers took over assets in Multi-Links held by Telkom SA)

JOHANNESBURG Nov 9 Helios Towers Nigeria, the firm that bought South Africa's Telkom stake in Nigeria's Multi-Links for $10 million, said on Wednesday that it does not expect to keep operating the company in the long term.

The Nigerian affiliate of Helios Towers Africa -- which builds, buys and rents towers used by mobile operators - acquired Multi-Links assets from Telkom after the South African operator attempted to offload its shareholding in the loss-making venture to a third party earlier this year.

"We wouldn't become a network operator because we'll end up competing with our customers which is something not to do," Charles Green, chief executive of Helios Towers Africa, told a telecoms conference.

"So our ownership of the assets that came along in the debt equity swap is purely a matter of convenience. We will end up having another operator who operates the assets."

Telkom, which originally paid $410 million for Multi-Links, had decided to shut down the business, Green said.

Multi-Links is one of just a few CDMA operators in a market dominated by the rival GSM standard

"It has just been a financial transaction to allow Telkom SA a graceful exit from Nigeria," Green said. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)