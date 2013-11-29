ABUJA Nov 29 A Nigerian court handed a life
sentence for illegal arms trafficking and possession on Friday
to a Lebanese man suspected of having links with Hezbollah, but
it freed another two Lebanese suspects in the case.
Judge Adeniyi Ademola struck out all terrorism charges
against the men on lack of evidence, noting that being a member
of Hezbollah was not enough to be so accused.
"Hezbollah is not an international terrorist organisation in
Nigeria. There is no evidence that the ... accused received
training in preparation for terrorist acts," as the prosecution
alleged, he said.
Secret service agents arrested Mustapha Fawaz, Abdullah
Tahini, Talal Ahmad Roda and Hussain Nurudeen Kossdi between May
16 and May 28.
They suspected them of being members of the Lebanon-based
Shi'ite Muslim organisation, after a raid on a residence linked
to Roda in the main northern city of Kano uncovered anti-tank
weapons, landmines, heavy artillery, rocket-propelled grenades
and automatic rifles.
Authorities said the weapons were to be used in attacks on
American and Israeli targets.
Kossdi was later freed for lack of evidence.
Judge Ademola gave Roda a mandatory life sentence for
unlawful possession and importation of firearms, but the others
were cleared on lack of evidence of any links to the weapons.
Speaking outside the court, Mustapha Fawaz told reporters he
felt vindicated.
"We have lived in Nigeria for most of our lives ... We have
invested so much in Nigeria," he said. "Anybody who invests
billions of naira (hundreds of thousands of dollars) in a place
will not be interested in destroying it."
(Reporting by Abraham Terngu and Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim
Cocks; Editing by Andrew Roche)