LAGOS, Sept 5 Nigerian navel ships freed an oil tanker on Wednesday that had been hijacked in the waters near its biggest city Lagos the day before, a navy spokesman said.

Pirates hijacked the tanker and its crew, on Tuesday night, around 14 nautical miles from the entrance to Lagos port.

"We were able to set them free today. They are on their way back to Lagos now," navy spokesman for Lagos Lieutenant Commander Jerry Osomara said by telephone, adding that the operation had involved two navel ships and a helicopter. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Joe Brock)