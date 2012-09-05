LAGOS, Sept 5 Pirates have hijacked an oil tanker in the waters near Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, the navy and a security company said on Wednesday.

The vessel, called the Abu Dhabi Star, was seized on Tuesday night, around 14 nautical miles from the entrance to Lagos port, navy spokesman Kabir Aliyu told Reuters. (Reporting by Joe Brock and Jonathan Saul in London; Writing by Tim Cocks, editing by Diana Abdallah)