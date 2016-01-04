* IMF's Lagarde holds talks with President Buhari on Tuesday
By Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS, Jan 4 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari, elected on a pledge to tackle corruption, holds talks
with the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday as the country
seeks to spend its way out of an economic crisis fuelled by
plunging oil prices.
The Fund said on Monday its managing director Christine
Lagarde would meet Buhari and his Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun.
"I look forward to productive meetings ... as they address
important economic challenges, most importantly the impact of
low oil prices," said Lagarde in a statement.
The statement gave no other details, but the meeting
suggests an acknowledgement of Buhari's efforts to revive
Africa's largest economy.
He was elected in March after a campaign in which he
promised to clamp down on the endemic corruption that has left
many Nigerians mired in poverty despite the country's enormous
energy wealth.
He then announced a record budget for 2016, forecasting a
doubling of the deficit to 2.2 trillion naira ($11 billion) and
a tripling of capital expenditure intended to help the country
adjust to the downturn in oil, which has lost around two-thirds
of its value since mid-2014.
It has foreign currency reserves worth around $30 billion,
and plans to borrow as much as 900 billion naira abroad to fund
the deficit, which is equivalent to 2.16 percent of gross
domestic product, Buhari said. Some 984 billion naira would be
borrowed at home.
Nigeria relies on crude exports for more than half of state
revenues and is Africa's top oil producer.
It is also facing an insurgency by Islamist group Boko
Haram, which has killed thousands and displaced more than two
million people in the remote northeast and raised concern among
potential investors.
Lagarde is due to arrive in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on
Monday. She is due to give a speech to lawmakers on Wednesday
and will also meet business leaders during her visit, the IMF
said.
Lagarde will also visit neighbouring Cameroon, where she
will meet President Paul Biya and his economic team.
The government of the central African country that exports
coffee, cocoa and oil tabled a 2016 budget of 4,200 billion CFA
francs ($6.9 billion) in December.
Cameroon is part of an 8,700-strong task force including
troops from Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Benin that has pledged to
destroy Boko Haram, which though based mainly in Nigeria has
become a major threat to regional security.
Lagarde will also meet Finance Ministers from the six member
countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central
Africa (CEMAC), delivering a speech to the group on Jan. 8.
"The country (Cameroun) and the entire CEMAC region are
confronted with the twin shocks of the oil-price slump and a
surge in disruptions related to security," Lagarde said.
