By Alexis Akwagyiram
ABUJA, Jan 5 The head of the International
Monetary Fund endorsed Nigeria's efforts to tackle corruption on
Tuesday while saying it needed to reduce its reliance on oil,
sharp falls in the price of which have crippled its economy.
After meeting President Muhammadu Buhari, IMF managing
director Christine Lagarde also called for greater flexibility
in Nigeria's exchange rate regime, fuelling speculation that a
devaluation of the naira may be imminent.
The central bank has resisted calls by investors to devalue
the naira, which has been allowed to fall about 20 percent since
the start of 2014.
Measures imposed by the central bank to restrict access to
foreign exchange have been backed by Buhari. But they have
proved to be unpopular with investors and highlighted Nigeria's
dependence on crude oil exports, which account for more than
half of state revenues.
The IMF head, who said she was not in Nigeria to negotiate a
loan, backed what she called Buhari's "very important" fight
against corruption and said the president's reform push could
have a positive impact across West Africa.
"His determination to bring about transparency and
accountability at all levels of the economy were very important
agenda items," Lagarde told reporters at the presidential villa
in the capital Abuja.
Buhari was elected in March after campaigning on a promise
to clamp down on the endemic corruption that has left many in
Africa's biggest economy mired in poverty despite its enormous
energy wealth.
In December he announced a record budget for 2016,
forecasting a doubling of the deficit to 2.2 trillion naira ($11
billion) and a tripling of capital expenditure intended to help
the country adjust to the downturn in oil, which has lost around
two-thirds of its value since mid-2014.
FALLING OIL PRICE
Lagarde, who said a team of IMF economists would visit
Nigeria next week to assess whether its borrowing costs were
sustainable, told reporters she and Buhari discussed the
challenges posed by the falling oil price and the need for
fiscal discipline.
"The short-term fiscal situation ... requires that revenue
sources be identified in order to compensate the shortfall
resulting from the oil price decline," the IMF head added.
Buhari's spokesman, Femi Adesina, later said the president's
administration would "enforce regulations to stop financial
leakages" and "adopt global best practices in generating more
revenue" to mitigate the effects of dwindling oil prices.
"President Buhari said the federal government will welcome
the technical support and expertise of the IMF for its plans to
diversify the Nigerian economy and further unleash its growth
potentials," said Adesina.
Lagarde also urged more flexibility in monetary policy to
allow the country to use its foreign reserves to support the
population as the oil price sags.
"Clearly the authorities should not deplete the reserves of
the country simply because of rules that would be exceedingly
rigid," she said.
The central bank spent billions of dollars last year
defending the naira, failing to halt its slide against the
dollar as plunging oil prices weighed on the currency and the
broader economy.
Razia Khan, head of Africa research for Standard Chartered
bank, said Lagarde's comments on the naira regime echoed remarks
by Buhari last month, and market players were now anticipating a
change, potentially at the bank's next monetary policy committee
meeting.
A research note from brokerage Exotix predicted a
devaluation of the naira by around 25 percent was imminent.
(Additional reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram and James Macharia; Editing by Richard Balmforth)