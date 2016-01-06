(Adds quotes, background)
By Alexis Akwagyiram
ABUJA Jan 6 International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde told Nigerian lawmakers on Wednesday the IMF
does not support foreign exchange restrictions, a policy option
Abuja took after prices for its oil exports collapsed.
Addressing senior politicians during a four-day visit, she
said any such restrictions should be temporary.
Nigeria's central bank, dealing with the worst economic
crisis hitting Africa's biggest economy in years, has resisted
calls by investors to devalue the naira more than the 20 percent
it has been allowed to fall since the start of 2014.
President Muhammadu Buhari has supported central bank
measures to restrict access to foreign exchange, but they have
been unpopular with investors and highlight Nigeria's dependence
on crude oil exports, which make up over half of state revenues.
"Additional exchange rate flexibility, either up or down,
can help soften the impact of external shocks, make output and
employment less volatile, and help build external reserves,"
Lagarde said.
"It can also help avoid the need for costly foreign exchange
restrictions, which we don't really support, and if they exist
they should remain temporary by nature," she added.
Last month, Buhari announced a record budget for 2016,
forecasting a doubling of the deficit to 2.2 trillion naira ($11
billion) and a tripling of capital expenditure intended to help
the country adjust to the downturn in oil, which has lost around
two-thirds of its value since mid-2014.
The president said Nigeria, which has foreign currency
reserves worth around $30 billion, will borrow as much as 900
billion naira abroad to fund its deficit, which is equivalent to
2.16 percent of gross domestic product. Some 984 billion naira
would be borrowed at home.
On Tuesday the IMF managing director, who has held meetings
with Buhari, Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun and Vice President
Yemi Osinbajo, said she was not in Nigeria to negotiate a loan.
In her speech, Lagarde noted Nigeria's economy grew by about
3.2 percent in 2015, "its slowest pace since 1999", and said
only a "modest recovery" was expected this year.
To confront the crisis, she said Nigeria should consider
increasing VAT, which at 5 per cent is among the lowest rates in
the world, as well as broadening the tax base and improving
compliance to reduce revenue "leakages".
"On recurrent expenditure, efforts should be made to
streamline the cost of government and improve efficiency of
public service delivery," she said, praising efforts that have
already been made in this area by Buhari's administration.
The IMF chief has also held talks with Central Bank Governor
Godwin Emefiele and representatives of the commercial banking
sector. She will travel to neighbouring Cameroon on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)